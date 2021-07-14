Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,154 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

