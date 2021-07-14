Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,904 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,236,667 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

