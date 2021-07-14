Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Short Interest Update

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.53. Watsco has a 12 month low of $184.57 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

