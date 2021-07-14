Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99). Approximately 2,760,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 536,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

WJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

