Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

