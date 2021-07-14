Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.80 ($63.29) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.42 ($58.14).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI stock opened at €51.28 ($60.33) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.46. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.