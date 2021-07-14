Walter T. Beach Sells 22,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBBK) Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00.

Shares of NYSE TBBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,698. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.