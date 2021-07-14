Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

WMT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.53. 377,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $396.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

