Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $450,000.

NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

