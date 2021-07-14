Walleye Trading LLC Sells 36,948 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 77.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 710,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

