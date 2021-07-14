Walleye Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

