Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 4,575 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

