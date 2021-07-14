Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE NTG opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.