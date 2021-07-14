Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 3,996 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.