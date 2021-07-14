Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,280,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,239,000.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

