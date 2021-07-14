Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 20,838 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWRKU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

