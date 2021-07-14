Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

D opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

