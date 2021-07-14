Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,757,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

