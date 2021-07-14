Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock worth $32,876,582 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

