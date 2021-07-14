Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,436 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

