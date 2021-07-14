Wagner M. Zago Sells 115,250 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NYSE:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NYSE:PRTA) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50.

Prothena stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

