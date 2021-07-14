W Kerry Jackson Sells 11,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $747,010.00.
SCVL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,875. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $79.81.
About Shoe Carnival
