W Kerry Jackson Sells 11,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:SCVL) CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $747,010.00.

SCVL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,875. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.