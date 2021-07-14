Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Buys A$92,007.36 in Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Annie Liu bought 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.17 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of A$92,007.36 ($65,719.54).

Annie Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Annie Liu 12,896 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources stock.

About Vulcan Energy Resources

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project; and LÃ¸kken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects located in Norway.

