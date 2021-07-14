Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006227 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $455.41 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.00856942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

