Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

