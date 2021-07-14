Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 583,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

