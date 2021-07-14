Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price objective on Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
