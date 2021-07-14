Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,989.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,301 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

