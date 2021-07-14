Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 33,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,818. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.