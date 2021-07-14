Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $169.14. 43,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,058. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $445.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

