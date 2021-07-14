Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

