Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

