Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,118,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 4.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. 767,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

