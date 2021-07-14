Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 325,461 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc focuses on developing cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs in the United States. The company produces approximately 25 novel cannabosides, including glycosylated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol, cannabidivarin, and cannabinol. It is developing THC-glycoside (VBX-100), an oral prodrug for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

