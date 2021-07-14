Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.89

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 2950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company has a market cap of $750.14 million and a P/E ratio of 72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

