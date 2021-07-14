Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,836,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

VSH stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

