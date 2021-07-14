Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $419.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.