Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,732 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

