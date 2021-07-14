Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $795,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 234,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $52.46. 433,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,546. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

