Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,637,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 1,066,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.