Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,846. The company has a market capitalization of $511.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

