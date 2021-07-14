Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.