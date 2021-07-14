Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 168 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

