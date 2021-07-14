Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 327,376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 207.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

