Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1,628.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,514 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Vipshop worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 303,871 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $8,262,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 662,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 151,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120,979. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

