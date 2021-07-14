VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 468.50 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 468.50 ($6.12). 57,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 312,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 461.18. The firm has a market cap of £789.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.22.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

