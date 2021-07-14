Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

