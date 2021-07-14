Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

Vicor stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. 62,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,118. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

