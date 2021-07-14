Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSVS shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON VSVS traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 534.50 ($6.98). The stock had a trading volume of 158,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,989. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,678.09.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.