Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $303,680.00.

VERX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 236,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,949. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

